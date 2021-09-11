VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.37. VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 2 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,745,000.

