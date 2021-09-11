Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $340.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.39 million and the lowest is $335.00 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 592,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 96.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 102,797.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 2,509,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

