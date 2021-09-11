USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $412,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. 61,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,290 shares of company stock valued at $418,924 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

