US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.