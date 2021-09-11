US Bancorp DE Sells 659 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Safehold were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Safehold by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Safehold by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE:SAFE opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,900.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,200,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,254,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.