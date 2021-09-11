US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,428 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $744.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

