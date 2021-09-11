US Bancorp DE Has $973,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lyft were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Lyft by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

