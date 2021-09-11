US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

