US Bancorp DE Acquires 278 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. TheStreet downgraded Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

