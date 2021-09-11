Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UBP opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $639.68 million, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

