Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
UBP opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $639.68 million, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.14.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
