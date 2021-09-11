Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $13.83 or 0.00030370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $138.34 million and $4.66 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

