Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1,147.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHT opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $784.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

