UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,893 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.04.

NYSE:UNH traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,613. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.01 and its 200 day moving average is $396.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.