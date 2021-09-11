United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $306.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $341.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.02. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.