Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €28.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €28.10 ($33.06) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UN01. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.95 ($36.41).

UN01 opened at €35.49 ($41.75) on Thursday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

