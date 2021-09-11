UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.70

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 516122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis increased their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $3,006 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 441.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

