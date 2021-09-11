UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 117,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,062,128 shares.The stock last traded at $56.19 and had previously closed at $56.45.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

