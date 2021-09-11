U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth $2,549,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 116,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,439. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

