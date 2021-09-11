U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,435,633 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,435,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,735,000. Embraer makes up about 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Embraer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.07. 2,435,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

