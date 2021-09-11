U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 13,623 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,858,000 after purchasing an additional 367,066 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. 2,140,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

