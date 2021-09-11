U S Global Investors Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,861 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold accounts for approximately 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.28. 1,163,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,271. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

