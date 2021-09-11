U S Global Investors Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 152.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 507.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 99,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,112. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

