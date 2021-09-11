Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 99.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,088.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,294 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

