Tuya Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TUYA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 14th

Tuya’s (NASDAQ:TUYA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Tuya had issued 43,590,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $915,390,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have commented on TUYA. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TUYA stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. Tuya has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

