TUI’s (TUIFY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut TUI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

