Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $87.55

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.55, but opened at $89.99. Trupanion shares last traded at $87.58, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $3,113,770. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trupanion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

