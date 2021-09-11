Truist Raises Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $130.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,090,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,894,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock worth $16,922,321. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.