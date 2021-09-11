Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.31. Trinseo posted earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 11,453.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

