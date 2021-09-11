Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.91.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

