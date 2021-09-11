Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TRVI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.