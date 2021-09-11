Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Increased to C$0.30 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$197.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

