Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TNL stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. 1,236,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,904. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

