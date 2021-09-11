TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.93.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $599.56 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

