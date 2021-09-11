TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $599.56. 283,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,278. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $623.65 and a 200 day moving average of $620.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

