Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF accounts for 2.9% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 25,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.