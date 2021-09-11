Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Earns Buy Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of COOK traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 2,645,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,561. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.