Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.50 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.81). 6,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.57 ($1.76).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £73.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.83.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

