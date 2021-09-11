Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $598.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

