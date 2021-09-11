TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.89.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $151.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

