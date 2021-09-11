TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $11.86 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 322,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,860,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Flywire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.28. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

