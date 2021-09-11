TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 8.8% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $284.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

