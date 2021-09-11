TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112,410 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.37. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,576 shares of company stock valued at $46,993,176 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

