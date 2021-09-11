TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOAH opened at $40.70 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

