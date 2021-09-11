ThreeFold (TFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,981.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $5,981.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

