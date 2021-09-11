ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at $650,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,174,769 shares of company stock worth $27,144,000.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.