The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading Down 1.9%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 39,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $297.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Get The Westaim alerts:

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The Westaim had a net margin of 265.70% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.