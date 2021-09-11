The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178.14 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $715.84 million and approximately $178.14 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00037618 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00964030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.