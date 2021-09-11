The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

