The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,425. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average of $313.17. The company has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.