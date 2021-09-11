The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

HAIN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 587,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

